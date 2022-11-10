ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments

Apollo Obuszewski
4d ago

Number one Greg Abbet had nothing to do with that shooting but they got a blame somebody but I do think it’s kind of funny that Greg Abbott won Uvalde county in a landslide

kittenhasclaws
4d ago

Blame the person who left the damn door open, blame the gunman, blame the pathetic police chief that could have done things differently. However don't blame the governor when he had zero to do with it 🙄 besides he won that county, that parent is just grieving (which she has every right) but seriously blame the people at fault lady 😂

Mark
4d ago

I feel sorry for this mother. I also know that NO GUN killed that child without a HUMAN behind it. He could have used a knife or ANYTHING. Stop blaming guns

