Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
MilitaryTimes
The Navy let Cher perform on ship in ‘89. It’s regretted it ever since
The USS Missouri has borne witness to some of modern military history’s most monumental events, but its role in one affair involving Cher gyrating in a fishnet G-string left the Navy blushing over the “Mighty Mo.”. In 1945, after the mammoth 45,000-ton battleship helped defeat the Axis powers...
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Business Insider
The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z
The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The US Navy now knows why the water on an aircraft carrier looked and smelled strange. It had wastewater in it.
The Navy found E. coli in the water on USS Abraham Lincoln but said the bacteria was unrelated to the water's "odor and cloudy appearance."
Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’
A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
MilitaryTimes
All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks
After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It
You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
