A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...

19 DAYS AGO