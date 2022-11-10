ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z

The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
MISSOURI STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Independent

Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’

A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
MilitaryTimes

All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks

After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Lord Ganesh

The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It

You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
MilitaryTimes

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
TEXAS STATE
