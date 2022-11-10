Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
Pinstripe Alley
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history
When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
theScore
Report: Cubs contact agents of star free-agent shortstops
It appears the Chicago Cubs are set on making a big splash this offseason. The Cubs have already been in contact with the agents of shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Chicago currently has Nico Hoerner penciled as the...
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A couple of important Cubs (and MLB) roster deadlines come up this week
As you know if you’ve followed along with my 2022-23 MLB offseason calendar, two important roster deadlines are approaching. On Tuesday, November 15 (tomorrow!) teams must add eligible minor leaguers to their 40-man rosters or risk losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. College players drafted no later than 2019 and high school players drafted no later than 2018 are Rule 5 Draft eligible this year, as well as players signed internationally no later than 2018.
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
Outfielder Jason Heyward, signed before the 2016 season, was officially released from the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker
White Sox Trade Rumors: Sean Murphy on the Radar
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has indicated the trade market will likely be the best route to improve his club this offseason. And as MLB's hot stove warms up, the White Sox have asked about Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Yardbarker
Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
