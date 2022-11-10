ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
How to watch the new episode of ‘The Culpo Sisters’ for free

A new episode from the first season of TLC show “The Culpo Sisters” will air on the network on Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the show live on TLC or on streaming platforms if they miss the live episode. Platforms available for streaming include Philo, fuboTV, discovery+ and DirecTV.
How to watch ‘Celebrity IOU’ season 5 premiere for free

HGTV’s ‘Celebrity IOU’ will return on Monday, November 14 for season 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are the hosts and renovators on the show. Viewers looking to watch the new season can watch it on HGTV or if they don’t have access to cable can do so on Philo, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
How to watch the premiere of the new ‘E! News’ for free online

“E! News” is back this week after a two-year break from being on the air. On Monday, Nov. 14, a brand new entertainment broadcast of the show will air at 11:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the show on fuboTV if they are not able to watch it live. The platform offers a free trial for new users who want to sign up for an account.
