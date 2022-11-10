Denver weather: Slight snow chance overnight

DENVER ( KDVR ) – As the weekend approaches, so too will a drop in the temperatures as well as the chance for some high country accumulation.

Weather tonight: Cold front, accumulation

A cold front will race from the north to the south across the Front Range while cloud coverage is expected to increase in Denver. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a chance for snow between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The areas with the highest chances for snow include the southeast side of Denver, the southeastern portion of Aurora, Parker, as well as the Palmer Divide.

Forecast snow totals by 5 a.m. Friday

This includes the Interstate 25 corridor both into and out of Colorado Springs and Monument Hill.

The forecast snow totals will range between .10 inches and 1 inch before clear skies arrive on Friday morning. Expect overnight lows to dip down into the low 20s for Denver.

Additionally, the mountains will have a 20 to 40% chance of snow showers that will clear out by Friday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Cold, sunny Veterans Day

On Friday, expect conditions to turn sunny with colder highs that’ll climb into the upper 30s, before topping out around 40 degrees.

Seven-day forecast

Weekend outlook: Sunny, warmer

For the weekend forecast, high clouds are expected to develop Saturday which will be accompanied by sunshine. Also, expect warmer highs to arrive and hover around 50 degrees.

After that, Sunday looks like it will be primarily sunny with temps upward of 50 degrees.

There is a small snow chance that will arrive on Tuesday when you can expect highs to drop down into the 30s.

