WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. The South Bosque Veterinary Clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. The Clinic, in addition other veterinarians in the area, have seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.

WACO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO