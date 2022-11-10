Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD superintendent humbled and grateful with $18 million donation
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received a generous $18 million donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott says its because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis. “Is really, truly this is a life changing type of donation for families. For many families...
fox44news.com
New Belton ISD Elementary Schools Receive Official Names
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The two newest Belton ISD elementary schools can now be referred to by their official names: James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. The Board of Trustees approved the names at its regular meeting on Monday. The schools are part of the 2022...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD receives $18M donation
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received an $18M donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She is a partial owner of Amazon. In a statement from KISD, Superintendent John Craft called the donation a life-changing gift for the district and its families for years to come. Scott made the...
fox44news.com
Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
fox44news.com
Killeen Moss Rose Center to Open as Warming Center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday, November, 14. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E) at 8 p.m. tonight and...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. The South Bosque Veterinary Clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. The Clinic, in addition other veterinarians in the area, have seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
fox44news.com
TxDOT proposing improvements to Waco’s Franklin Ave.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco. TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating...
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years...
fox44news.com
SWBC hosting Job Fair in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting an in-person career fair this Tuesday. The company is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions for Customer Service Representatives, Payment Reminder Services Representatives, Claims Representatives, and Claims Adjusters. Management will be on-site to discuss available positions with attendees and to conduct interviews with interested candidates.
fox44news.com
All safe after Hewitt structure fire
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Everyone is safe after a structure fire in Hewitt on Sunday. The City of Hewitt Fire Department said the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Boulevard. Everyone was able to evacuate from the structure, and there were no injuries reported.
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
fox44news.com
Temple police say claim of shooting was false report
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting. A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.
fox44news.com
Hope for the Hungry celebrating 40th anniversary
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Central Texas non-profit is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Hope for the Hungry was founded in order to feed and care for children in Haiti. It serves Bell County, in addition to 14 countries. It is hosting its 40th anniversary Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple – located at 3303 N 3rd Street.
fox44news.com
No. 3 UMHB to host first round playoff game
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After winning their 18th-ASC title, UMHB earned the right to host the NCAA First Round and will face Huntingdon College on Saturday, November 19th at 12 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-0 all time against the Hawks, with playoff wins in 2015 and 2019.
fox44news.com
(8) Lorena loses to (3) Columbus on last-second field goal
PFLUGERVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending state champions are out of the 2022 postseason, as the eighth-ranked Lorena Leopards lost to No. 8 Columbus on a last-second field goal. With the loss, the Leopards end the season with a 7-4 record.
fox44news.com
(3) Crawford coasts to the Area round with a win a win over Kerens
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates are on to Area round as they beat Kerens 66-7. With the win, the Pirates will now face Coleman in the next round.
fox44news.com
Player You Can Count On: Whitney’s David Haynes III
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Whitney linebacker/running back David Haynes III. Haynes recorded two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats, while also picking up 12 tackles in the win over Teague.
Comments / 0