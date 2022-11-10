Read full article on original website
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Alamogordo, Cloudcroft & State Cross Country Results from New Mexico State MeetAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoTownNews.com Mescalero Apache Boys finished 2nd at Saturday's District 3/4 - A/AA District ChampionshipsAlamogordo Conservative DailyMescalero, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
UPDATE: Missing couple found safe
UPDATE: James Forrest Bridges and his wife Rindie Hazel Bridges, have been located and are safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Capitan Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating James Forrest Bridges, age 85, and his wife Rindie Hazel Bridges, age 78, both from California. They arrived at the El Paso, […]
Lack of Civility, Bullying and Missed Opportunities at Otero County Commissioner Meeting
Civility in politics has been decreasing for a long time and people are losing patience with the rhetoric. Most bullying by politicians and their supporters happens online however locally Couy Griffin to the act of bullying to a whole new level at Thursday’s County Commission Meeting.
Griffin, Dubois have heated exchange at Otero County Commission meeting
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Things got ugly at the Otero County Commission meeting Thursday when Couy Griffin faced off with the woman appointed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to replace him. “Evening, morning, commissioners. Couy Griffin – duly elected and legitimate county commissioner of District 2. As well as founder of Cowboys For Trump, and I’d […]
rtands.com
Union Pacific Completes New Mexico Siding Project
At RT&S, we like to highlight construction projects and milestones whenever possible. Union Pacific recently announced the completion of a siding extension in New Mexico. [At the end of] 2022, Union Pacific will [have] invested around $3.4 billion in capital – much of which [will have gone] toward hardening the railroad’s infrastructure and increasing capacity through siding extensions like the one Engineering Construction Team 8460 recently completed in Oscuro, New Mexico.
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
Lessons of Election Night, The Otero Red Wall Held, or Did It?
Congratulations to the candidates elected via Tuesday’s New Mexico General Election. The local Red Wall Held but Civility was the victor of the night overall. The red wall of Otero County held but has a large crack in it as a result of the election of Congress Member Elect Gabe Vasquez.
KOAT 7
16-year-old charged for threats at Ruidoso High School
RUIDOSO, N.M. — A 16-year-old has been charged with bomb scares and shooting threats for alleged threats made toward Ruidoso High School. The student allegedly told some classmates that an attack could take place at the school on Wednesday, an investigation found. The student also advised those aware of the threats not to come to school that day.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County
In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
