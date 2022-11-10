ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

KTSM

UPDATE: Missing couple found safe

UPDATE: James Forrest Bridges and his wife Rindie Hazel Bridges, have been located and are safe.   EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Capitan Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating James Forrest Bridges, age 85, and his wife Rindie Hazel Bridges, age 78, both from California. They arrived at the El Paso, […]
CAPITAN, NM
rtands.com

Union Pacific Completes New Mexico Siding Project

At RT&S, we like to highlight construction projects and milestones whenever possible. Union Pacific recently announced the completion of a siding extension in New Mexico. [At the end of] 2022, Union Pacific will [have] invested around $3.4 billion in capital – much of which [will have gone] toward hardening the railroad’s infrastructure and increasing capacity through siding extensions like the one Engineering Construction Team 8460 recently completed in Oscuro, New Mexico.
OSCURO, NM
KOAT 7

16-year-old charged for threats at Ruidoso High School

RUIDOSO, N.M. — A 16-year-old has been charged with bomb scares and shooting threats for alleged threats made toward Ruidoso High School. The student allegedly told some classmates that an attack could take place at the school on Wednesday, an investigation found. The student also advised those aware of the threats not to come to school that day.
RUIDOSO, NM
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County

In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
OTERO COUNTY, NM

