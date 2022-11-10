ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

A1A Reopens 4 Days After Nicole Shut It Down as 600 Truckloads Dump 11,000 Cubic Yards of Sand

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. It’s not quite as impressive as building the 1,600 miles of the Alaska Highway in 244 days, but the repairs of 4.8 miles of State Road A1A in three segments ravaged by Hurricane Nicole is not a small achievement: the road reopened to traffic in both directions Saturday evening just four days after the storm made the road impassable. Contractors were already at work dumping sand even as Nicole was lashing at the coast on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

