fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
Some Florida homeowners allowed to return to properties after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Residents in seven buildings in Daytona Beach Shores returned to their properties after the city deemed them unsafe. The City of Daytona Beach Shores had engineers check the properties for structural damage. Twenty-three total properties were deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, meaning 16 properties are still closed.
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
mynews13.com
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
flaglerlive.com
A1A Reopens 4 Days After Nicole Shut It Down as 600 Truckloads Dump 11,000 Cubic Yards of Sand
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. It’s not quite as impressive as building the 1,600 miles of the Alaska Highway in 244 days, but the repairs of 4.8 miles of State Road A1A in three segments ravaged by Hurricane Nicole is not a small achievement: the road reopened to traffic in both directions Saturday evening just four days after the storm made the road impassable. Contractors were already at work dumping sand even as Nicole was lashing at the coast on Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
wuwf.org
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
State Road A1A reopens following damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sections of state Road A1A will reopen after the Florida Department of Transportation made emergency repairs, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Hurricane Nicole damaged the highway by eroding part of the road. Now, motorists will be able to travel on it again in Flagler, St....
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
Action News Jax
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
