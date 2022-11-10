Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
New judges appointed to Cobb County Magistrate Court
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has appointed five judges to the Cobb County Magistrate Court (see the section at the bottom of this article to learn the many functions the court performs). Jana J. Edmondson-Cooper was appointed to serve as a full-time Magistrate Judge and Lauren R. Boone, Ronna...
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
Clayton County will help residents needing rental assistance sign up for the support this weekend....
cobbcountycourier.com
Director of the Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth at KSU receives Fulbright Specialist Program Award for disability services project
Kennesaw State University published the following article by Dave Shelles on its website:. Kennesaw State University’s Neil Duchac, who serves as the director of the Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth, will take his expertise in disability services to the other side of the world. Through a Fulbright...
claytoncountyga.gov
EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA bus driver celebrated for 50 years of service with special honor
ATLANTA - MARTA is honoring and celebrating a longtime bus operator's 50 years of service with a custom bus. Adamsville native Coy Dumas Jr. started the job back in 1972 when the agency was known as Atlanta transit. When he started, Dumas said he would get concerned looks from some...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw’s Day With Santa parade and festival: December 3, 2022
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Day with Santa Parade. Kennesaw, GA (November 14, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 3, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger. Santa’s...
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
cobbcountycourier.com
South Cobb attendance zones to change for Lindley and Betty Gray middle schools
The attendance zone for Lindley Middle School will split next year when Lindley 6th Grade Academy transitions to become a 6-8 middle school named for the late Betty Gray, a former educator and Cobb school board member. Lindley Middle, which currently serves 7th and 8th grades, will add a 6th...
saportareport.com
Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood
Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers
Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
cobbcountycourier.com
Freeze warning for Cobb and other north Georgia counties continues until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County that will last until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14, 2022. …FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to. low 30s. * WHERE…Portions of...
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Henry Board of Commissioners
Some schedule changes have been announced regarding Henry County Board of Commissioners meetings during the next month. The board’s regular meeting for November 15 has been canceled, and the next meeting is set for Tuesday, November 29, at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 140 Henry Parkway in McDonough. This meeting is being convened in lieu of the first regular meeting of December, which would ordinarily have taken place December 6.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
