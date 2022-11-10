ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cobbcountycourier.com

New judges appointed to Cobb County Magistrate Court

Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has appointed five judges to the Cobb County Magistrate Court (see the section at the bottom of this article to learn the many functions the court performs). Jana J. Edmondson-Cooper was appointed to serve as a full-time Magistrate Judge and Lauren R. Boone, Ronna...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Director of the Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth at KSU receives Fulbright Specialist Program Award for disability services project

Kennesaw State University published the following article by Dave Shelles on its website:. Kennesaw State University’s Neil Duchac, who serves as the director of the Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth, will take his expertise in disability services to the other side of the world. Through a Fulbright...
claytoncountyga.gov

EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw’s Day With Santa parade and festival: December 3, 2022

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Day with Santa Parade. Kennesaw, GA (November 14, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 3, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger. Santa’s...
KENNESAW, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
COBB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood

Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers

Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Henry Board of Commissioners

Some schedule changes have been announced regarding Henry County Board of Commissioners meetings during the next month. The board’s regular meeting for November 15 has been canceled, and the next meeting is set for Tuesday, November 29, at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 140 Henry Parkway in McDonough. This meeting is being convened in lieu of the first regular meeting of December, which would ordinarily have taken place December 6.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

