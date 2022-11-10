ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WKRN

10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer

A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Toy drive to honor 5-year-old killed in Smyrna

A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court

The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting

Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

22 sheriff's recruits struck in California

A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits while they were jogging injuring 22 recruits, five of them critically.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County

A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale

More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Legislation to protect same-sex marriage advances

Legislation to protect same-sex marriage passes a major Senate hurdle.
NASHVILLE, TN

