WKRN
10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer
A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies.
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts.
WKRN
Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting
A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison.
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
WKRN
Toy drive to honor 5-year-old killed in Smyrna
A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna.
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville.
WKRN
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court
The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
WKRN
University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting
Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured.
WKRN
22 sheriff's recruits struck in California
A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits while they were jogging injuring 22 recruits, five of them critically.
WKRN
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student.
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr.
WKRN
Teenager fatally shot during domestic assault in Sumner County
A teenager was shot dead in a senseless act of gun violence and the bullet was for someone else following a domestic assault. Monday, Sumner County Schools identified the student as Sophomore Bobby Transou.
WKRN
TN civil engineers give state's roads, bridges and airports a C grade
It's a big day for Tennessee roads, airports and waterways: it's report card day. Tennessee scored some solid marks when it comes to bridges, but overall earned a 'C' letter grade.
WKRN
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
WKRN
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files lawsuit against MNPD
The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale
More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation.
WKRN
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage advances
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage passes a major Senate hurdle.
