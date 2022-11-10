We’re far enough removed from the season to the point where I’ve partaken in reflection time. At this point, we’re still all trying to reconcile what the hell happened when the offense went stagnant. There’s a few reasons why, but we are all well aware that the offense was the issue at the end. However, one point that may be some debate is whether the fully healthy lineup would have been enough for the Yankees to overcome the Astros.

1 DAY AGO