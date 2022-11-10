ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees should expect stability from Oswald Peraza

The Yankees have not had a strong season from their shortstop since Gleyber Torres in 2019, but even then, he was a -3 DRS and -3 OAA defender at the position, making him a liability on that side of the ball. We’d have to go back to the days of Derek Jeter to find the last Yankee shortstop to post an fWAR above 3.4 while playing the majority of their innings at the position. It’s just not easy finding good shortstop play in the Bronx, despite multiple chances to acquire elite shortstops.
Pinstripe Alley

Astros part ways with Click: should the Yankees move on from Cashman?

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner haven’t sat down to discuss the former’s future in the organization. Cashman’s contract is up, and they would need to agree to another deal. While the general expectation is that Cashman keeps his role as...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Who Is Kodai Senga? Why Red Sox Fans Should Know Japanese Ace

The early offseason focus for the Red Sox looks pretty clear with Boston already being linked to multiple starting pitchers. Chaim Bloom and the Boston front office seem hellbent on searching high and low for rotation help, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that quest extend beyond North America.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'

When the Yankees stormed out of the gates this past spring, pacing Major League Baseball with a historic record, New York was poised to dominate through the rest of the season, making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Instead, a collapse in the second...
NEW YORK STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: Allie Reynolds does it all in one 1952 game

It’s probably going to take some very weird circumstances for us to ever see a pitcher hit again. While the Yankees obviously have been playing with the designated hitter for decades now, there were still interleague and World Series games over the years where we had to see pitchers don helmets and step to the plate.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Five Yankees prospects make Complex League All-Star list

On Friday, MiLB announced the 2022 Complex League All-Stars and award winners. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the All-Stars the Yankees put up, per a MLB press release:. In the Domincan Summer League, shortstop Keiner Delgado was named to the All-Star list after slashing .310/.504/.506.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pinstripe Alley

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have insisted on a stopgap

The Yankees' handling of their shortstop position has generated plenty of discussion since the beginning of last year’s off-season, and fairly so. Looking at the path the team has taken and appears ready to continue to take, it’s worth looking back at a similar situation that the organization was faced with, a few years ago, and the similar choices it made then.
PROSPECT, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have a decision to make on Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt played his role to a T in 2022. Beginning the season in the rotation for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and making a pair of spot-starts early in the year, Schmidt’s injury-necessitated transition to a big league long-relief role midseason was seamless, and he responded as well as a pitcher can be expected to while receiving their first taste of extended big league action at Yankee Stadium. It’s hard to ask for more than the 2.74 ERA he gave them in the heart of the season while averaging nearly two innings per appearance.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Would a healthy Yankees offense have competed with the Astros?

We’re far enough removed from the season to the point where I’ve partaken in reflection time. At this point, we’re still all trying to reconcile what the hell happened when the offense went stagnant. There’s a few reasons why, but we are all well aware that the offense was the issue at the end. However, one point that may be some debate is whether the fully healthy lineup would have been enough for the Yankees to overcome the Astros.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
PHILADELPHIA, NY

