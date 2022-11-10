Read full article on original website
La Rea Richardson
4d ago
Forever in our hearts and prayers.........Thank you sooooo much for your service. God Bless your Family.....one less on the Battlefield.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
knock-la.com
Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In
On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
foxla.com
Vigil held for missing Simi Valley mother
Rachel Castillo was last seen on Nov. 10. When police arrived at her home they found a large amount of blood.
signalscv.com
Dogs believed to belong to woman found dead in donation box up for adoption
Two dogs, Ripley and Banjo, being housed at the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic are believed to have belonged to the woman who died in a donation collection box on Oct. 6. The connection is yet to be confirmed, as the Los Angeles County Department...
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
Dramatic footage shows moment LA County firefighters pull man from burning home in Lancaster
Dramatic video shows Los Angeles County firefighters pulling a man from a burning home in Lancaster.
myburbank.com
Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno
Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
foxla.com
Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses
LOS ANGELES - One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials. Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of...
foxla.com
Missing 25-year-old Simi Valley mother found dead in Antelope Valley; ex-husband arrested
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The body of a missing Simi Valley mother who had been missing since last week was found in the Antelope Valley Sunday, according to officials, and her ex-husband has been arrested as the primary suspect in connection with her death. Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen...
Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars
Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
foxla.com
6 hospitalized after car drives through South LA carnival
LOS ANGELES - Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All of the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.
foxla.com
Simi Valley mother of 2 disappears from home, leaving bloody scene behind
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Family members are searching for a young woman who went missing in Simi Valley. Rachel Castillo, a 25-year-old single mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 10. Police responded to her apartment on East Country Club Drive Thursday after calls of suspicious circumstances, and found a bloody scene.
2 People Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at 2520 Robertson Boulevard at around 5.45 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had fatally struck both victims. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades
After sharing one last breakfast together, two brothers in their seventies died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Identified by family members as Alfredo and Jose Linares, the two brothers had just had an early breakfast together on Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, part of their weekly routine before going to their landscaping job, according to KTLA.
NBC Los Angeles
Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
