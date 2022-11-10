ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

La Rea Richardson
4d ago

Forever in our hearts and prayers.........Thank you sooooo much for your service. God Bless your Family.....one less on the Battlefield.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Fire Issues Statement on Paramedic Call Involving Jay Leno

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released a statement on Monday about the call that was received to treat Jay Leno, who owns a garage in Burbank near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he keeps his vast collection of vintage and unusual vehicles. “On Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested in connection with Granada Hills overdoses

LOS ANGELES - One man has been arrested in connection with the overdoses of five people in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend according to officials. Ludwin Henriquez, 28, of Granada Hills was arrested Monday and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars

Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

6 hospitalized after car drives through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All of the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Simi Valley mother of 2 disappears from home, leaving bloody scene behind

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Family members are searching for a young woman who went missing in Simi Valley. Rachel Castillo, a 25-year-old single mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 10. Police responded to her apartment on East Country Club Drive Thursday after calls of suspicious circumstances, and found a bloody scene.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
The Malibu Times

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.  The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.  […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
People

Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades

After sharing one last breakfast together, two brothers in their seventies died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Identified by family members as Alfredo and Jose Linares, the two brothers had just had an early breakfast together on Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, part of their weekly routine before going to their landscaping job, according to KTLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy