LOS ANGELES - Six people were injured after a car drove through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six people were injured after a car drove through the carnival near the intersection of Trinity Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All of the victims range in age between 30 and 50 years old, according to LAFD.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO