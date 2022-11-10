Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
bkreader.com
Man, 34, Killed in East NY Drive-By Shooting
A 34-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. A witness saw the shooter open fire from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave. in East New York around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. A witness heard 10 shots.“I heard the shots,”...
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in Bronx
BRONX - Police released dramatic video of a gunman unloading a barage of bullets into a parked Mercedes, as the driver and passengers jump out scurrying for cover outside Parkchester.
Girl, 14, groped by man in Bronx spree: police
Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 14-year-old girl and a woman in the Bronx within hours of each other in October.
Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx. The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made. The […]
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
NY1
NYPD looks for people responsible for Queens home invasion
Police say a home invasion turned violent at a home in Bayside, Queens after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, two men went through an unlocked back door near 34th Avenue and 200th Street, pointed a gun at a woman, who lived in one of the homes, and demanded money.
Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say
NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
Man arrested after subway cleaner attacked in Lower Manhattan
Jonathan Frias, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault.
NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the Lawsuit
When jail authorities neglected to help an elderly asthmatic man fighting for his life at a Rikers Island jail, his fellow inmates were inspired to take action. NYC Prisoner Died When Rikers Denied Giving Asthma Care.Image by Enrico Hänel from Pexels.
Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
bronx.com
NYPD Traffic Agent, Fnu Ashraful, 29, Arrested
On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1634 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Fnu Ashraful. NYPD Traffic Agent. Charges:. assault;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
police1.com
Video: Gunman kept firing at NYPD officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded
NEW YORK — The gunman shot dead by cops in Coney Island Thursday night kept firing at officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded, video obtained by the Daily News shows. Jermaine Hickson, 42, a Harlem resident, began shooting as soon as cops arrived at the...
12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground
NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
queenoftheclick.com
A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
pix11.com
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
