Bronx, NY

bkreader.com

Man, 34, Killed in East NY Drive-By Shooting

A 34-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. A witness saw the shooter open fire from a black Jeep at Hendrix St. and New Lots Ave. in East New York around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. A witness heard 10 shots.“I heard the shots,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

NYPD looks for people responsible for Queens home invasion

Police say a home invasion turned violent at a home in Bayside, Queens after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, two men went through an unlocked back door near 34th Avenue and 200th Street, pointed a gun at a woman, who lived in one of the homes, and demanded money.
QUEENS, NY
KRMG

Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say

NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Traffic Agent, Fnu Ashraful, 29, Arrested

On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1634 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Fnu Ashraful. NYPD Traffic Agent. Charges:. assault;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground

NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

