NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO