Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
National Parks Service Awards Lifetime Pass to Veterans and Families
The National Parks Service on Nov. 11 unveiled a program that will provide veterans and their families with a lifetime free entrance pass to America’s national parks. The Interagency Military Lifetime Pass will waive entrance fees for National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands, as well as standard amenity recreation fees for Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites for veterans, Gold Star Families, and current military service members and their dependents. The pass is an expansion of the current annual pass available to active military service members and their families.
Flathead Beacon
Discover Kalispell Banquet Honors Local Leaders, Introduces New Business Initiatives
Flathead Valley business owners, community leaders and government officials gathered at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center on Nov. 9 for the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s 118th annual “Grand Event.” The event honored local businesses and community members with awards and included the launch of the Kalispell Chamber’s VentureBOLDLY Podcast and Flathead Valley Economic Dashboard.
Comments / 0