The National Parks Service on Nov. 11 unveiled a program that will provide veterans and their families with a lifetime free entrance pass to America’s national parks. The Interagency Military Lifetime Pass will waive entrance fees for National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands, as well as standard amenity recreation fees for Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites for veterans, Gold Star Families, and current military service members and their dependents. The pass is an expansion of the current annual pass available to active military service members and their families.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO