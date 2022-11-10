A college student in Georgia is facing charges of second-degree murder after beating his grandfather with “a metal object,” killing the older man in his own home this week, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Ingram, 19, had been coaxed home by his concerned family after they received reports of him acting strangely at school, FlaglerLive reported. His father, Clint Ingram, awoke to screams in the early hours of Wednesday morning, emerging to find Luke sitting in a chair near the unresponsive, bloodied body of 85-year-old Darwin Ingram. When Clint attempted to call 911, Luke then allegedly attacked him, choking him twice before Clint was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help, according to a police report. Deputies tasered and tackled a shirtless Luke on the doorstep of the home after he stopped responding to their commands, body-camera footage of the incident shows. The handcuffed 19-year-old later attempted to escape while attacking investigators with “Herculean strength,” Sheriff Rick Staly told FlaglerLive. Officials have not yet disclosed a motive, but a police report noted Luke as being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO