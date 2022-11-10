ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker

Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
ATHENS, GA
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Getting Roasted For Controversial Tennessee Comment

Fans are coming for ESPN's Chris Fallica a.k.a. "Bear" from "College GameDay" after recent comments he made regarding the end of the Tennessee-Missouri game, insinuating that the Vols beat Mizzou by too much. Replying to a tweet from Jason Lisk of CollegeRankings.com asking why Tennessee kept scoring, Fallica tweeted:. "I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
The Spun

Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.
The Spun

5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's New Prison

Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month. News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been...
The Spun

Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
HOUSTON, TX
golfmagic.com

Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!

PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
The Spun

The Football World Thinking Of Lee Corso This Weekend

The football world is thinking of legendary analyst Lee Corso this weekend. For yet another week, the legendary college football analyst was off of ESPN's "College GameDay" show. Corso has been dealing with health issues this season. He's been unable to travel and appear on several "College GameDay" shows this...
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments

Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
650K+
Followers
83K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy