NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker
Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
AdWeek
Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away
For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch no longer on NBC Sports golf team; replacements to be announced
Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not return to the NBC Sports golf team next year, according to multiple reports. Golfweek confirmed the duo will not be back in 2023, as the network looks to shake up their lineup of on-air talent. Their replacements have not been named. Maltbie was...
ESPN Analyst Getting Roasted For Controversial Tennessee Comment
Fans are coming for ESPN's Chris Fallica a.k.a. "Bear" from "College GameDay" after recent comments he made regarding the end of the Tennessee-Missouri game, insinuating that the Vols beat Mizzou by too much. Replying to a tweet from Jason Lisk of CollegeRankings.com asking why Tennessee kept scoring, Fallica tweeted:. "I...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son
Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.
5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's New Prison
Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month. News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
Golf instruction: When your swing is feeling out of sorts, try this mid-round adjustment
We’ve all had rounds where the golf swing just isn’t cooperating. Whether it’s too fast, too long or the ball is not going where you want it, playing golf without your best stuff can make for a frustrating day. Luckily, we have a tip for you that...
Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch
John Kruk was a remarkably consistent hitter, but one of his greatest achievements was the incredible way he left the game. The post Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
golfmagic.com
Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!
PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
Look: Mike Leach's Halftime Interview With Molly McGrath Goes Viral
Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday. As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.
The Football World Thinking Of Lee Corso This Weekend
The football world is thinking of legendary analyst Lee Corso this weekend. For yet another week, the legendary college football analyst was off of ESPN's "College GameDay" show. Corso has been dealing with health issues this season. He's been unable to travel and appear on several "College GameDay" shows this...
Yardbarker
Pat Perez rips Tiger Woods over LIV Golf comments
Pat Perez could not be happier that LIV Golf was founded, and not even Tiger Woods can change the way Perez feels about his new source of income. Woods took a strong stance against LIV earlier this year. The 15-time major champion listed several reasons why he cannot understand golfers leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV. One gripe Tiger has with the Saudi-backed league is that golfers are given so much guaranteed money up front that they have little incentive to work hard.
