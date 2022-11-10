When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.

2 DAYS AGO