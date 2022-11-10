Read full article on original website
Related
thegolfnewsnet.com
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch no longer on NBC Sports golf team; replacements to be announced
Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not return to the NBC Sports golf team next year, according to multiple reports. Golfweek confirmed the duo will not be back in 2023, as the network looks to shake up their lineup of on-air talent. Their replacements have not been named. Maltbie was...
Golf instruction: When your swing is feeling out of sorts, try this mid-round adjustment
We’ve all had rounds where the golf swing just isn’t cooperating. Whether it’s too fast, too long or the ball is not going where you want it, playing golf without your best stuff can make for a frustrating day. Luckily, we have a tip for you that...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith says LIV Golf move "scary" as he reacts to question about regrets
LIV Golf superstar Cameron Smith says he has "no regrets" about joining the breakaway tour in a lucrative deal, despite describing the decision as "scary". Perhaps the use of the word scary might be a bit ill-judged, considering the de-facto chief of LIV Golf - Phil Mickelson - has a bit of history with that term when talking about LIV.
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
AdWeek
Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away
For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Tony Finau. The 33-year-old is on fire as of late, with three wins in his last seven starts on Tour. Finau boat raced the field Sunday to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open by four shots at 16 under at Memorial Park Golf Course for the fifth PGA Tour win of his career. For his efforts, Finau will take home the top prize of $1.512 million, with runner-up Tyson Alexander earning a cool $915,600.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45
The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez says he has a 'hate' for Phil Mickelson over 'unforgivable' act
Six years apart in age, Phil Mickelson and Pat Perez grew up only a few miles apart in San Diego. They played the same golf courses in junior golf. They both went to Arizona State, though each had very different experiences there. They both reached the PGA Tour and were out there for more than 20 years together, though with vastly different degrees of success. Mickelson won 40 more times—43-3.
College Football World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Today
It's not going to happen - probably, anyway - but the college football world wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday. That coach - Jimbo Fisher. Fisher, the owner of the largest buyout in college football history, continues to rack up the losses. Texas A&M fell to...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Center Fielder
The Major League Baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime center fielder on Sunday night. Chuck Carr, an eight-year Major League Baseball veteran, died at the age of 55 on Sunday evening. He played for several different teams throughout his career, including the Marlins. The veteran outfielder was...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
650K+
Followers
83K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0