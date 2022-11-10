ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Cold Temps will Bring Rising Home Heating Costs in Northern Michigan

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcJsu_0j6V6dRo00

Those 75 degree days are about to be a thing of the past, at least for this year. The chill in the air is nipping at our heels, and that means many of us will be turning to home heating. With that, winter heating bills will be close behind.

“As soon as you see that forecast, everybody starts thinking about their homes, their furnaces, their heating, heating bills that are going to be coming in the coming months.” Tish Stave, the NMCAA Director of Housing and Energy Efficiency Services, says. “We are gearing up to get a lot of phone calls, we’re used to it this time of year.”

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency tries to help on the front end, with a Weatherization Assistance program for income-qualified households.

“Our Weatherization Assistance Program is a program where income-qualified households may apply. And if they’re approved they’ll be put on a wait-list for an energy audit,” Stave says. “They take infrared readings, they do blower-door tests to see where all the air leakage is. Any chances for improving their energy efficiency in their home.”

They’ll check furnaces, insulation, ventilation, and more. It’s open to homeowners or renters with the landlord’s permission.

“We take people year-round. We serve 11 counties with this program. Depending on the county that somebody is in there could be a wait list of a couple months, but some are up to a year just because of high demand,” Stave says. That’s one reason not to wait until there’s an issue. “Even if you’re just curious we’ll do an energy audit and see.”

Stephanie Kimball with the Father Fred Foundation says they have financial assistance available for those heating bills. “We’ve been seeing a lot more requests for heating assistance with the weather getting colder and the economy. People are having trouble making ends meet. So they’re coming in asking for assistance.”

For these programs, you should try to get help from the state first, through DHHS.

“We ask them to bring the bill and the DHS denial and we’ll see what we can do,” Kimball says.

Lt. Matthew Winters at the Salvation Army in Traverse City says they are also armed and ready. “We’re prepared to help people as the need arises. And we’re ready for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNrl0_0j6V6dRo00

“We’ve see already a huge increase in need from even last year. Last year, our assistance requests are up already 100%. The food pantry up 400%. It’s one of those things we’re seeing that the economy and its state has tipped the scale for a lot of people,” Winters says.

Many of us will be turning on the heat for the first time this weekend. But social service agencies say, don’t wait until it’s too late, until you’re too far behind, to ask for help.

“We would just say if you at all think you need help, stop in to your local Salvation Army. There will be a warm smile there and ready to help you prepare for what lies ahead,” Winters says.

He adds there are lots of places willing to help. “Everyone has their own requirements so what we say is call in… get on the phone with someone and make sure you know what you need. Find a pathway forward.”

“We encourage people to come in sooner than later. We don’t want them to wait for the shutoff notice. We want them to get in and get the assistance beforehand,” she says. “It’s hard to ask for help. We try to make that easier here. But a lot of time people just get scared and don’t know where to turn,” And Kimball adds.

NMCAA says Emergency Home Repair funds are also available for immediate needs in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Missaukee counties.

Find the Salvation Army website here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

More Snow on the Way

Most of West Michigan will see 1-3″ of snow tomorrow (Tue.). This will accumulate on the grass and on lesser-traveled roads. A good portion of the snow will melt on more heavily-traveled roads due to some expected road salt and the heat from the friction of the car tires, but some slick spots are possible on main roads, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

New Nonprofit Helping Solve Housing Shortage in Northern Michigan

As the housing issue continues across Northern Michigan a new nonprofit is hoping to make a dent in the shortage. Peninsula Housing out of Leelanau County is buying homes and selling them to working families at affordable prices. The President, Larry Mawby, calls the housing situation in Northern Michigan a crisis as he hopes to make a difference in the region.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Black bears: Michigan’s only species of bear

REGION – Black bears can have other fur colors besides just black, though! Black fur is the most common coloration here in Michigan, but brown, cinnamon and blonde are examples of other black bear fur colors you might see. Black bears likely will enter their winter dens by December,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan

The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69. With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy