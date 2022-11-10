ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45

The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
The Spun

5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's New Prison

Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month. News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members. Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Kirk Cousins' Performance Today

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have played like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for most of the 2022 season. Today is different, though. Cousins and the Vikings are looking pretty bad against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Cousins, especially, has had some throws he'd like to have back.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Yardbarker

Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'

The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver. After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter. "It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately." "Hackett needs to...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

