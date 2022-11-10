I’m going to be honest with you—is an Anthony Davis trade anything more than a social media fantasy at this point? Probably not. Is that going to stop us from speculating about some fake trades the Lakers should consider? Definitely not! Los Angeles is 3–10 as of this writing, the fourth-worst record in the league, even after AD’s monster, 37-point, 18-rebound effort in a win over the Nets on Sunday. For all the talk of trading Russell Westbrook, it’s possible trading Davis could bring back enough talent to build a coherent roster around LeBron James. (Bron, of course, can’t be traded this season due to the extension he signed over the summer.) And for a team this bad, all options should be on the table.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO