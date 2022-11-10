ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Joel Embiid in Great Spirits After Dominating Utah Jazz

Lately, it’s been difficult to gauge the physical state of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. After the big man underwent multiple surgeries in the offseason and battled plantar fasciitis weeks ahead of training camp, the star center wasn’t in optimal shape to begin the season. Mix in the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

Will 76ers Rival Consider Moving Former First-Round Pick?

Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, are off to a 6-6 start. While they could find themselves back into the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason last year, the Knicks might have to make a couple of moves to improve their roster. As that’s understood around the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Four Anthony Davis Trades for the Lakers to Ponder

I’m going to be honest with you—is an Anthony Davis trade anything more than a social media fantasy at this point? Probably not. Is that going to stop us from speculating about some fake trades the Lakers should consider? Definitely not! Los Angeles is 3–10 as of this writing, the fourth-worst record in the league, even after AD’s monster, 37-point, 18-rebound effort in a win over the Nets on Sunday. For all the talk of trading Russell Westbrook, it’s possible trading Davis could bring back enough talent to build a coherent roster around LeBron James. (Bron, of course, can’t be traded this season due to the extension he signed over the summer.) And for a team this bad, all options should be on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid

ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Puff Johnson eyeing return in trip to Portland

After missing the season's first two games, North Carolina forward Puff Johnson is progressing towards a return to the Tar Heel lineup. In his press conference on Monday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with Gardner-Webb, Hubert Davis detailed the future for the junior wing. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wichita Eagle

Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF

The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Braves OF Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year

MLB opened its parade of individual award winners for the 2022 season Monday by revealing the Rookie of the Year in each league. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II officially took home the NL Rookie of the Year award, edging out Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and Cardinals utility infielder Brendan Donovan.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jake Odorizzi: Rangers ‘Tremendous Landing Spot’

Jake Odorizzi didn’t know the trade was coming. But he suspected something was up after telling the Atlanta Braves he was picking up the $12.5 million option in his contract for 2023. The Braves went a day-and-a-half without even announcing he picked up the option. “I thought maybe something...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy