Wichita Eagle
Joel Embiid in Great Spirits After Dominating Utah Jazz
Lately, it’s been difficult to gauge the physical state of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. After the big man underwent multiple surgeries in the offseason and battled plantar fasciitis weeks ahead of training camp, the star center wasn’t in optimal shape to begin the season. Mix in the...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
Wichita Eagle
Will 76ers Rival Consider Moving Former First-Round Pick?
Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, are off to a 6-6 start. While they could find themselves back into the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason last year, the Knicks might have to make a couple of moves to improve their roster. As that’s understood around the...
Wichita Eagle
Four Anthony Davis Trades for the Lakers to Ponder
I’m going to be honest with you—is an Anthony Davis trade anything more than a social media fantasy at this point? Probably not. Is that going to stop us from speculating about some fake trades the Lakers should consider? Definitely not! Los Angeles is 3–10 as of this writing, the fourth-worst record in the league, even after AD’s monster, 37-point, 18-rebound effort in a win over the Nets on Sunday. For all the talk of trading Russell Westbrook, it’s possible trading Davis could bring back enough talent to build a coherent roster around LeBron James. (Bron, of course, can’t be traded this season due to the extension he signed over the summer.) And for a team this bad, all options should be on the table.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Could Carmelo Anthony Look Internationally To Continue His Pro Career?
It appears that multiple 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have finished their Hall of Fame careers in L.A. after all. Though the Brooklyn Nets had made overtures about signing either center Dwight Howard or power forward Carmelo Anthony in the offseason, they ultimately opted to move in a younger direction with their frontcourt.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and guard Tyrese Haliburton were both nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the fourth full week of the NBA season. The award was given to the player in each conference who performed the best during games played between November 7...
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic
Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders vs. Eagles: Live In-Game Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Washington Commanders aim for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they'll visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. Washington (4-5) had an extra day of rest to ponder mistakes made during a 20-17 loss to the...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid
ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Wichita Eagle
Puff Johnson eyeing return in trip to Portland
After missing the season's first two games, North Carolina forward Puff Johnson is progressing towards a return to the Tar Heel lineup. In his press conference on Monday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with Gardner-Webb, Hubert Davis detailed the future for the junior wing. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF
The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
Wichita Eagle
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Wichita Eagle
Braves OF Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year
MLB opened its parade of individual award winners for the 2022 season Monday by revealing the Rookie of the Year in each league. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II officially took home the NL Rookie of the Year award, edging out Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider and Cardinals utility infielder Brendan Donovan.
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Wichita Eagle
Jake Odorizzi: Rangers ‘Tremendous Landing Spot’
Jake Odorizzi didn’t know the trade was coming. But he suspected something was up after telling the Atlanta Braves he was picking up the $12.5 million option in his contract for 2023. The Braves went a day-and-a-half without even announcing he picked up the option. “I thought maybe something...
