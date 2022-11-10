ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Shock The World! Beat Undefeated Eagles on MNF

The NFL world is in shock after the Washington Commanders (5-5) grabbed a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite being multiple-score underdogs going into the game, the Commanders muted the noise and took care of business against the Eagles.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, Network Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 2022 Iron Bowl now has a kickoff time and network. The annual rivalry matchup between Alabama and Auburn is slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the network's SEC Game of the Week.
ALABAMA STATE

