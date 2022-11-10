That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO