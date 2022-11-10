The Los Angeles Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI was packed with surprises. Their title defense has been the same ... but these sensations have been far from pleasant. Los Angeles' brutal season took another turn for the worse on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-17 final on Sunday afternoon. Neither team's starting quarterback (Matthew Stafford of the Rams and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray) partook in the defeat, as Arizona's Colt McCoy outpaced John Wolford, the latter of whom failed to stop the Rams' streak of contests below 300 yards, which now stands at three.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO