Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Lose Control’? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
NBC cameras followed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walked to the sideline, with coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy meeting him there. The discussion that ensued in Sunday’s Tennessee game wasn’t about whether the Chiefs would go for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime; they were....
Wichita Eagle
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Wichita Eagle
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Wichita Eagle
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Bills: Blake Brandel, Andrew Booth Jr. Thrust Into Action
The Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills on Sunday wasn't just the game of the year, it was one of the best regular season games you'll ever see in the NFL. There were almost too many crazy moments to count. When the dust settled, the end result was the...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Hit Rock Bottom, Cardinals Fly Away With Win (Highlights)
The Los Angeles Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI was packed with surprises. Their title defense has been the same ... but these sensations have been far from pleasant. Los Angeles' brutal season took another turn for the worse on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-17 final on Sunday afternoon. Neither team's starting quarterback (Matthew Stafford of the Rams and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray) partook in the defeat, as Arizona's Colt McCoy outpaced John Wolford, the latter of whom failed to stop the Rams' streak of contests below 300 yards, which now stands at three.
Wichita Eagle
DeVante Parker Status Revealed For Patriots Post-Bye Practice
FOXBORO — After a much-needed respite during their Week 10 bye, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday. Much to the benefit of the Patriots offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker was among those present. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from...
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant
After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
Wichita Eagle
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Provides Injury Updates on Chark, Benson, Ragnow
The Detroit Lions pulled off a comeback victory Sunday against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, but the win wasn’t without injury. Starting center Frank Ragnow was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the game, while wide receiver Trinity Benson was on crutches. These two are additions to an offense that has already been depleted with injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss
Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Wichita Eagle
‘This is Sort of that Rookie Wall’: Devin Lloyd’s Rut Leads to More Opportunities For Chad Muma
When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two linebackers with their first four picks in April's NFL Draft, it was widely expected the Jaguars would have to be creative to find ways for both to get on the field. What wasn't expected, though, is for the first of those two picks to...
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
Wichita Eagle
Did Kwity Paye Suffer Injury Setback vs. Raiders?
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after his squad beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday, but it wasn't all good news as edge rusher Kwity Paye suffered a setback on his previously injured ankle. Paye played just 18 snaps against the Raiders after logging 46...
Wichita Eagle
Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week
With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Wichita Eagle
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
Comments / 0