Georgia State

Comments / 615

loretta
4d ago

Good it’s time all of our elected officials start acting like adults again and so should all Americans.Stop all the hateful rhetoric and violence over politics!

AP_000957.161ad78a04e540a584a6f21daf9087c2.1805
4d ago

They all did great and deserve to be applauded for their trust in the elections. They were not sore losers and we need more people like that in our lives. Good for them and I wish them the best.

Diane Griffin
4d ago

maybe the last 2 years of hell are a lesson learned and humanity will return to normalcy with people showing true honor and respect towards each other. we can only hope.

