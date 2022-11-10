ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Hell of Purchasing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets: Crashes, Queues and Crying

Trying to see Taylor Swift live? You’re on your own, kid.  Tickets for the pop star’s highly-anticipated “Eras Tour” became available for presale on Tuesday morning to lucky Swifties selected as “verified fans” by Ticketmaster. However, for many, today wasn’t a fairytale.  I started my ticket-buying journey at 8 a.m. PT, an hour before my purchasing window for the Glendale, Ariz. shows. While Ticketmaster issued the codes, both Glendale and the Arlington, Texas concert presales were executed through SeatGeek.  The previous night, my friends and I negotiated our budget ceiling. It was reported that non-VIP tickets would max out at $449, but I’ve...
TEXAS STATE
Music Industry Moves: Nilsson’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by BMG

BMG has announced the acquisition of the rights to the songbook of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, known for such hits as “One,” “Coconut,” “Jump Into the Fire,” “Gotta Get Up,” “Me and My Arrow” and many more. The deal includes Nilsson’s publishing catalog, as well as artist and writer revenue streams of his hit songs, which include hits he did not write such as Badfinger’s “Without You” and Fred Neill’s “Everybody’s Talkin’.” His song works also includes collaborations with John Lennon (“Mucho Mungo/Mt. Elga” and “Old Dirt Road”), Dr. John and Ringo Starr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. BMG will also...
