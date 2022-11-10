Read full article on original website
NECN
Tech-Enabled Blank Street Coffee Furthers Push Into Boston
In just over two years’ time, the New York chain Blank Street Coffee has opened about two dozen stores at lightning speed. It was only a matter of time before the company also started its own quick expansion in Boston.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Anna's Taqueria Space in Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local group of Mexican restaurants plans to expand further into the Boston area, and its next location may be replacing the original location of another local group of Mexican spots. According to a source (and confirmed in a Select Board meeting...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
NECN
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
NECN
‘At a Breaking Point': Boston EMS Seeing Record Low Staffing Levels
On a chilly Monday evening, Boston EMS ambulance after ambulance arrived at the Boston Medical Center with its lights and sirens blaring. As the calls for help hit record levels, the union representing Boston EMS paramedics and EMTs says it is struggling to fill enough ambulances to serve the city.
NECN
Lawsuit Filed After Mass. Cancels Civil Service Exams for Firefighters
The Boston Firefighters Union is set to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday, after initiating legal action against the state over canceled civil service exams. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate...
NECN
Boston Program Aims to Offer Renewable Energy at Lower Cost
With electric bills expected to increase as we move into winter, the city of Boston is encouraging residents to opt into a program that aims to provide more renewable energy for less money. "Right now for a lot of our neighborhoods energy costs are hurting families," Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, director...
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues State Over Civil Service Exam
Boston Firefighters found out the state was canceling civil service exams less than a week before they were supposed to take them. The exams determine promotions for lieutenants, captains and other leadership positions. The move comes after a judge’s recent ruling on a 2009 lawsuit that found police promotional exams...
NECN
Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store
An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
NECN
Sharp Drop in Temperature to the 40s Sunday Morning
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
NECN
Runners Battle the Weather to Compete in B.A.A. Half Marathon
The Boston Athletic Association’s Half Marathon is back, with thousands of runners lacing up in person at Franklin Park Sunday morning for the first time since 2019. Approximately 6,400 of the 9,000 runners who registered for the race showed up, despite cool temperatures and rainy weather conditions. Organizers took precautions to keep runners safe and warm, according to Director of Operations Lauren Proshan.
NECN
1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover in Hooksett, NH
A man was injured after a box truck rolled over early Sunday morning on a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on Interstate 93 South on the Exit 9S ramp around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.
NECN
20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway
A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.
NECN
Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit and Run
A woman is demanding justice for her son after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts. “I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself & I need the answer. I need justice for my son.” said Crisoly Tejeda.
NECN
Dump Truck Crashes on Route 1 in Revere, Lanes Reopened
A dump truck carrying trash crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 in Revere Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, closing traffic on the highway for cars traveling north. The highway has since been reopend. Officers were diverting traffic from Route 1 onto Route 60 as the entire northbound side...
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
NECN
Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge
When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said. The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.
NECN
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
