Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Bob Marshall: Why do Louisiana conservatives keep voting to drown?

In the early years of our democracy, it was Thomas Jefferson who noted “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”. Well, last week most Louisiana voters in coastal parishes apparently felt they deserve a government that doesn’t care if the Gulf swallows their homes and businesses in the next few decades — and actually want to help that happen.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
NOLA.com

Holiday specials in St. Tammany Parish

ELF: Bring the family to enjoy this modern-day holiday classic, "Elf the Musical." Will be performed for four nights, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8-10, at the Cutting Edge Theatre. Shows at 7 p.m. Embrace your inner elves along with Buddy, an orphan who climbs into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole and mistakenly raised as a giant elf who has no skills for toy-making.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

First-round playoff recap for St. Tammany football teams

Nine St. Tammany teams opened the playoffs on Friday night, and six were victorious. Learn more about which teams advanced to the second round by checking out the roundup below. Friday, Nov. 11. DENHAM SPRINGS 39, COVINGTON 6: The ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets held the 24th-seeded Lions to 92 yards of...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

