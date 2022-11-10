ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 5,524 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths from the past week

By Rami Abou-Sabe
 4 days ago

The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 5.90% to 5.80%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 3.

Newly reported cases: 5,524

Total confirmed cases: 1,920,814

Newly reported deaths: 83

Total confirmed deaths: 20,697

Newly reported tests: 104,010

Total tests: 48,303,123

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.80%

Hospitalized patients: 540

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 354

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 147

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 8

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Boston

Boston

