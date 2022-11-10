HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. Saturday was the first ever HitchSOCKS at Hitchcock Nature Center. Some regular hikers and runners had the idea to hit up the trails, but they also wanted to find a way to give back. That’s when they decided to invite over 30 men experiencing homelessness to tag along.

HONEY CREEK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO