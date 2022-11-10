ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Christmas tree moves through Omaha and into place at Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tiny $5 tree grew into a 40-foot blue spruce and is now Omaha’s official Christmas tree for 2022. The tree, donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha, will help to continue decades of tradition when it is all dressed up and displayed at the Durham Museum.
Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unattended cooking led to a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood over the weekend, according to an OFD report. The Omaha Fire Department said in a Monday report that fire crews were called to a home near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:26 p.m. that evening.
Smoke from kitchen fire in Omaha wakes man

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local

Breast cancer survivors remain grateful during event in Ralston. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dozens of breast cancer survivors met to share stories...
Snow tests at Mt. Crescent

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop Omaha. Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19. Public on sale for the second leg...
Live On Nebraska holds donor event

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
HitchSOCKS event gives back to men facing homelessness

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. Saturday was the first ever HitchSOCKS at Hitchcock Nature Center. Some regular hikers and runners had the idea to hit up the trails, but they also wanted to find a way to give back. That’s when they decided to invite over 30 men experiencing homelessness to tag along.
First ever HitchSOCKS event promotes charity, trail hiking

An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation. Omaha fire trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire.
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
Rusty's Morning Forecast

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
