Iowa City Police have charged a 13-year-old who they say was driving a stolen car at the time he was taken into custody. According to arrest records, just before 10:45pm on Monday night an officer was patrolling the area of Broadway Street and Cross Park Avenue when he noticed a red Chevy Traverse that had been reported stolen the previous day. A traffic stop was initiated, and it was discovered the driver was a 13-year-old-boy. The suspect lives at the same Broadway Street apartment building from where the vehicle was first reported stolen just after 6:15 Sunday night.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO