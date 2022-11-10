Read full article on original website
KBUR
Hillsboro man charged with 6 felonies, 3 misdemeanors
Henry County, IA- The Henry Count Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hillsboro man on multiple felony charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 10th, at about 10:15 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant by a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Maple Street in Salem, Iowa, as well as at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in fatal crash held on $1 million bond
A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1. Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
KBUR
Keokuk man pleads guilty to Theft, Assault charges
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man has pleaded guilty to Theft and Assault charges in connection with an April robbery. The Pen City Current reports that 38-year-old Casey Alexander Young of Keokuk plead guilty Tuesday, November 8th, to 1st Degree Theft and Assault While Participating in a Felony. The charges stem...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KCJJ
Minor accused of running up approximately $200 bar tab on stolen credit card at IC nightclub
A minor faces charges that he ran up an expensive bar tab on a stolen credit card at a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive admitted to using a credit card that was not his to run up his bar tab at The Fieldhouse late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The final total was around $200.
khqa.com
Keokuk man accused of distributing meth
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Russell Vandermartin, 60, was arrested on Monday in the 1400 block of Palean Street after Keokuk police officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Monday, November 7th, 60-year-old Russell Vandermartin of Keokuk was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Keokuk Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KCJJ
IC Police: 13-year-old charged after driving stolen car
Iowa City Police have charged a 13-year-old who they say was driving a stolen car at the time he was taken into custody. According to arrest records, just before 10:45pm on Monday night an officer was patrolling the area of Broadway Street and Cross Park Avenue when he noticed a red Chevy Traverse that had been reported stolen the previous day. A traffic stop was initiated, and it was discovered the driver was a 13-year-old-boy. The suspect lives at the same Broadway Street apartment building from where the vehicle was first reported stolen just after 6:15 Sunday night.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after reported hit-and-run accident
An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he fled from a hit-and-run accident. The two-vehicle accident was reported just after 9:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Wintergreen Drive. The suspect vehicle was described as a 2021 Chevy Silverado. Iowa City Police say they...
kttn.com
Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Local Agencies Respond to Saturday Night Blaze in Downtown Washington
Just after 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated. Authorities have blocked off a two block radius around the scene. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area. Agencies on site include Washington Fire Department, Washington Rescue, Washington EMS, Washington Police, Washington County Emergency Management, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire and Alliant Energy. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
