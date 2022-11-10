ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Veterans Day 2022 events in Okaloosa County

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NpFq_0j6V13uo00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Veterans Day, Nov. 11 falls on a Friday for 2022, making a perfect setup for a military support-filled weekend in Northwest Florida.

Below is a list of events and attractions around Okaloosa County.

Destin

Nov. 10 – At 6:00 p.m. the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory S. Valloch. Greg’s grandfather, Corporal Howard P. Claypoole, kept two diaries and sent many letters home during his service with the U.S. Army during WWI.

“Using these and other historical records, Greg wrote The Great War Through a Doughboy’s Eyes , which paints a vivid picture of the life and hardships of an American enlisted man while fighting the Germans.”

City of Destin Public Information

Artifacts from Corporal Howard P. Claypoole’s time in the service will be on display.

Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. the Harborwalk Villiage in Destin will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Main Stage. Veteran Business owners will speak alongside a musical performance and presentation of colors.

Fort Walton Beach

Friday, Nov. 11 at Beal Memorial Cemetery will be the set for the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee’s Veterans Day Ceremony. The event begins at 11 a.m. with international guests and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey T. Geraghty, commander of the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base.

The community is asked to bring a small bouquet of flowers to contribute to the community wreath at the ceremony.

Mary Esther

The City of Mary Esther will host its annual Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

Food trucks and activities will be set up around the Santa Rosa Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade will run from Page Bacon Road and will proceed east, turning right on Mary Esther Boulevard, right on Hollywood Boulevard, and ending at the southwest entrance to the Santa Rosa Mall.

Colonel Allison Black has been named Grand Marshal of the parade. Colonel Black is the commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida. She is responsible for preparing Air Force special operations forces for worldwide missions in support of joint and coalition special operations.”

City of Mary Esther

Crestview

The Veterans Parade 2022 will be held Friday at 9 a.m. down Main St in Crestview.

Join us at 9am in downtown Crestview as we honor our veterans and veteran organizations with a parade followed by a ceremony at 11am.

Main Street Crestview Association, Inc.

Air Force Armament Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqylN_0j6V13uo00

Before Noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, 212 American flags honoring local Veterans and active-duty service members will be on display at the Air Force Armament Museum in Okaloosa County.

The Emerald Coast Exchange Club presents the flags each year for Veterans Day.

“Each flag displayed has a tag with the honored Veteran’s name, their data and photo.”

Air Force Armament Museum

Options to sponsor a flag are available online.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue hosts ‘Turkey Fry Demonstration’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Each year Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to holiday dinner disasters. Monday they hosted their turkey fry demonstration, showing you precisely what not to do when preparing your holiday dinner. Escambia County Fire Rescue showed the dangers of frying a turkey that is not completely thawed. “When they put it […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 13-19

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. The week of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy