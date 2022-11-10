Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T
Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 28-year-old father who went missing near Brays Bayou
HOUSTON – Search efforts are now underway near the Texas Medical Center for a missing father from Oklahoma. Family members told KPRC that 28-year-old Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen Friday evening when he went out for a walk along the Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
cw39.com
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
15-year-old fatally hit by car in N. Harris County while crossing road, deputies say
mocomotive.com
2 18-wheelers involved in a major Montgomery County crash
mocomotive.com
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
Medical examiners need help identifying a man found in a car fire with these tattoos
Do you recognize these tattoos? Medical examiners need your help identifying the body of a man found in a burned vehicle.
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
Witnesses say driver that hit and killed 15-year-old crossing road had right of way
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston crash: Man dancing on 18-wheeler knocked off under bridge, police say
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 northwest lanes shut down in Montgomery County after stunning crash involving big rig
All lanes at SH-99 northwest bound near Birnham Woods Dr. in Montgomery County is shut down due to an 18-wheeler truck seen hanging on an overpass. According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened at around 8:36 a.m. Monday. Details of the crash were not immediately available. No injuries have been...
mocomotive.com
Interfaith of the Woodlands Honors Sheriff Rand Henderson with the Hometown Hero Award
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, for his recent selection as a recipient of the esteemed 2023 Interfaith of The Woodlands Hometown Hero Award. The 2023 Hometown Hero Awards were announced on…
mocomotive.com
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
Man dancing on 18-wheeler died after being knocked off under Tuam Street bridge, police say
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
