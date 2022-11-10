Read full article on original website
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out. If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
FOX 21 Online
Volunteers Put Finishing Touches On Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. — This year’s Bentleyville display has been in the works since the end of September and it’s almost time for Bayfront Festival Park to shine once again. But Bentleyville isn’t possible without volunteers. Many Duluthians and students are helping set up all of the string lights, displays, and photo opportunities.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
FOX 21 Online
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Gun During Bar Closing Time In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police have arrested a suspect who they say fired a gun during bar closing time in the downtown area early Sunday morning. Officers with the DPD were already in the area of the 100-block of West First Street when they heard someone shooting a gun just after 2 a.m., sending several people running.
boreal.org
One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago. Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.
FOX 21 Online
Cosmetology Careers Unlimited Closing Shop
DULUTH, Minn. — A hub for aspiring makeup and hair artists has closed its doors for good. Cosmetology Careers Unlimited posted on their Facebook page that they would no longer be operating any business or training the Northland at the close of business November 8. The post said the...
FOX 21 Online
History In A Pint Series Back Again At The Depot
DULUTH, Minn. — The History in a Pint series is back once again, and this time will be at the Depot. This series is presented by Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Where local veterans share their stories and experiences while having a pint or two.
Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official
An Iron Range man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a former chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce in August. Michael Miller, 40, of rural Virginia, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years of supervised probation and a year of jail time for the crash that killed Joni Dahl, 39.
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
kfgo.com
Body recovered from Aitkin County lake
McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
FOX 21 Online
Junior League Of Duluth Brings Christmas Joy With Festival Of Trees Event
DULUTH, Minn. — DECC the halls with booths of goodies… The Junior League of Duluth brought Christmas joy with more than 130 vendors covering 2 main rooms of the DECC. Vendors sold things from photo prints, to elves, to even roasted nuts, giving a part of themselves away with their crafts.
FOX 21 Online
Locals Ring Bells For Salvation Army Kettle Drive
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army kicked off its Kettle Drive over the weekend. The Army’s army of volunteers grabbed bells, stretched their wrist tendons, and began ringing. Everyone has their own reason for getting involved in this symbol of the season. For Travis Boshey, it was a...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police arrest suspect in shot fired incident
Sunday around 2:00am Duluth Police arrested an individual without incident after they heard gunshots on the 100th block of W 1st Street. They saw they heard gun shots saw multiple people run from the area who then pointed a vehicle out to officers as a potential source of the gunfire.
boreal.org
Looking ahead: Colder with snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Share Experiences of Studying Abroad
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s International Education Week and the University of Minnesota Duluth is holding a range of events, one being a study abroad informative panel. On Monday, UMD students Amy Diedrich and Issac Conrad joined FOX21 live in-studio to talk about their time spent abroad. Diedrich participated...
