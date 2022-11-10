ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City plow tips on steep Duluth road

DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out. If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Volunteers Put Finishing Touches On Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — This year’s Bentleyville display has been in the works since the end of September and it’s almost time for Bayfront Festival Park to shine once again. But Bentleyville isn’t possible without volunteers. Many Duluthians and students are helping set up all of the string lights, displays, and photo opportunities.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

One more day for Festival of Trees in Duluth Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Festival of Trees returned to the DECC Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, put on by the Junior League of Duluth, started as a fundraiser more than 30 years ago. Back then, decorated Christmas trees were auctioned off to the highest bidder.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cosmetology Careers Unlimited Closing Shop

DULUTH, Minn. — A hub for aspiring makeup and hair artists has closed its doors for good. Cosmetology Careers Unlimited posted on their Facebook page that they would no longer be operating any business or training the Northland at the close of business November 8. The post said the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

History In A Pint Series Back Again At The Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — The History in a Pint series is back once again, and this time will be at the Depot. This series is presented by Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Where local veterans share their stories and experiences while having a pint or two.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot

He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Body recovered from Aitkin County lake

McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Junior League Of Duluth Brings Christmas Joy With Festival Of Trees Event

DULUTH, Minn. — DECC the halls with booths of goodies… The Junior League of Duluth brought Christmas joy with more than 130 vendors covering 2 main rooms of the DECC. Vendors sold things from photo prints, to elves, to even roasted nuts, giving a part of themselves away with their crafts.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Locals Ring Bells For Salvation Army Kettle Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army kicked off its Kettle Drive over the weekend. The Army’s army of volunteers grabbed bells, stretched their wrist tendons, and began ringing. Everyone has their own reason for getting involved in this symbol of the season. For Travis Boshey, it was a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Police arrest suspect in shot fired incident

Sunday around 2:00am Duluth Police arrested an individual without incident after they heard gunshots on the 100th block of W 1st Street. They saw they heard gun shots saw multiple people run from the area who then pointed a vehicle out to officers as a potential source of the gunfire.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Looking ahead: Colder with snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Share Experiences of Studying Abroad

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s International Education Week and the University of Minnesota Duluth is holding a range of events, one being a study abroad informative panel. On Monday, UMD students Amy Diedrich and Issac Conrad joined FOX21 live in-studio to talk about their time spent abroad. Diedrich participated...
DULUTH, MN

