Read full article on original website
Related
wnbjtv.com
Gibson County Veterans Court Holds Inaugural Graduation
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Gibson County Veterans court held its inaugural graduation. The court is one of only two standalone veterans’ courts in west Tennessee. “Our program is designed to combat recidivism, combat jailing our veterans. It's here to help restore, to help rehabilitate and build up our veterans so that realistically they can be served in the way that they served us," said Veterans Court Coordinator Stacy Miller.
wnbjtv.com
Jackson Department of Children's Services Receives Proclamation for National Adoption Month
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson Department of Children's Services is receiving a proclamation for National Adoption Month. National Adoption Day is celebrated nationally every year the Saturday before Thanksgiving. However, President Joe Biden has selected the month of November National Adoption Month. This month is dedicated to recognize adoptive and...
WBBJ
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
WBBJ
November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November. NaNoWriMo Write-In November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
Tennessee man charged in $48k home repair scam
The victim advised police he had a contract that was agreed upon and had been paying for materials, supplies, and services. Workers were supposed to show up and strip old pool materials and replace them with new ones.
wuot.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
utc.edu
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
WBBJ
Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
WBBJ
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
rewind943.com
Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.
You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority
The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Man shoots customer over $5, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5. On May 23, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street. When officers arrived, they were told two men got into a verbal argument over previous tattoo work. One of the men, Artavious Robinson,...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
Comments / 0