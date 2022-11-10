ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wnbjtv.com

Gibson County Veterans Court Holds Inaugural Graduation

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Gibson County Veterans court held its inaugural graduation. The court is one of only two standalone veterans’ courts in west Tennessee. “Our program is designed to combat recidivism, combat jailing our veterans. It's here to help restore, to help rehabilitate and build up our veterans so that realistically they can be served in the way that they served us," said Veterans Court Coordinator Stacy Miller.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Community comes together to feed those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November. NaNoWriMo Write-In November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away

Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wuot.org

After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life

Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
JACKSON, TN
utc.edu

Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Authorities respond to Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
DYERSBURG, TN
rewind943.com

Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.

You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shoots customer over $5, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5. On May 23, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street. When officers arrived, they were told two men got into a verbal argument over previous tattoo work. One of the men, Artavious Robinson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy