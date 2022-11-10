Read full article on original website
Marshfield Chamber announces Teachers of Distinction
MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the finalists who are now in the running to receive awards next spring, as part of the 20th annual Crystal Apple recognition program. The 2022-23 Teachers of Distinction were announced with surprise visits in their classrooms on Monday, Nov. 14, and each received a gift of appreciation sponsored by Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Stratford heading back to championship game
WAUPACA – It’s been 14 years since the Stratford football team returned from Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium with a state championship trophy. The Tigers have another chance for the program’s eighth WIAA state championship following a 20-14 overtime win over St. Mary’s Springs of Fond du Lac Nov. 11 in Waupaca. Stratford will face Mondovi at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall. The Tigers will take a 10-2-1 record into the title game, while Mondovi improved to 12-1 with a 14-7 win over Darlington in the other state semifinal.
