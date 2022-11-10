WAUPACA – It’s been 14 years since the Stratford football team returned from Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium with a state championship trophy. The Tigers have another chance for the program’s eighth WIAA state championship following a 20-14 overtime win over St. Mary’s Springs of Fond du Lac Nov. 11 in Waupaca. Stratford will face Mondovi at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall. The Tigers will take a 10-2-1 record into the title game, while Mondovi improved to 12-1 with a 14-7 win over Darlington in the other state semifinal.

