Bright Skies, Brisk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to remain well below normal through the week. Clear and frosty this morning as lows temperatures settle into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as lows drop into the mid-30s. Rain may mix briefly with snow.
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Noco Park to host winter season event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
Highway 64 through Francisco to be open by Thanksgiving
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s great news for drivers in eastern Gibson County. Officials with the town of Francisco say INDOT let them know State Road 64 will be open by Thanksgiving. The highway has been shut down for well over a year while crews ripped up and repaved...
Evansville nonprofit seeks donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering is almost one week away. Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement, says the nonprofit, alongside 1,000 volunteers, spends the day before Thanksgiving handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I think it’s huge for the city of...
Closures expected downtown Evansville for Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road closure is being planned for parts of downtown Evansville. Officials say Court Street will be closed from NW 3rd Street to Market Street. Vine Street will also be closed from NW 3rd Street to NW 2nd Street. They say this is all part of...
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
Frigid weekend ahead
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday will likely be the last sunny and warm day in the Tri-State for at least the next week. A cold front will head toward the area on Friday. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and may rise to near 60 before falling in the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible as the front moves through, but generally dry conditions continue through the day and evening . Some showers possible late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Much colder on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs around 40. The cold air will settle in for much of the the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s from Sunday through next week. Scattered showers possible again on Tuesday.
Fire destroys True Vine Inn in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews spent hours Monday at the True Vine Inn in Henderson,. That’s just south of the Twin Bridges. Traffic moved slowly for several hours, but all lanes were opened around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire call came in at 9:09 Monday. Henderson Police...
Koe Wetzel set to perform at Ford Center on ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour slated for Spring 2023. According to a press release, the newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, FL. Officials say one of Wetzel’s tour stops includes...
Structure fire in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A structure fire has broken out in Vanderburgh County. Dispatch confirms a call for a structure fire just before 10 p.m. Monday evening in the 9800 block of Blyth Drive. We are working to learn more information and will keep you updated as the story develops.
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after police say he was driving drunk. Police were called to 642 Adams Avenue where they say they found 37-year-old Willie Hemphill. According to EPD, Hemphill hit multiple cars while driving, causing heavy damage. They say some of it...
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
2 people shot in Henderson
