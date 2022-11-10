ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get wired shopping these early Black Friday deals on computers

By Brandt Ranj
 4 days ago
These are the best early Black Friday deals on laptops, desktops, and monitors.

A computer is the expensive once-in-a-blue-moon purchase that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were designed for. Whether you’re getting one for yourself or someone you love, the best computer deals pop up around this time of year. In fact, you can already save hundreds of dollars on the latest laptops and desktops from the best-known companies by shopping right now. Getting your shopping done now is a great way to ensure you’ll get your computer on time, without worrying about shipping delays or the machine you want running out of stock.

14-Inch Apple MacBook Pro $1,599.99 (Was $1,999.99)

Apple

Apple doesn’t discount its own hardware—the company typically offers Apple store gift cards when people make Black Friday purchases in-store or online—but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from slashing $400 off the price of the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. The machine features Apple’s M1 Pro processor, which is powerful enough to handle intense tasks like 4K video editing and multitrack audio editing without triggering its fans. The M1 Pro is complemented by 16GB of RAM (memory) a 512GB SSD (Solid State Drive) and a 14.2-inch high-resolution display. This is also the first Apple laptop since 2015 to feature an HDMI port, MagSafe port, and SD Card slot in addition to three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

This laptop can handle anything you’ll throw at it, which is what makes this $400 discount so impressive. You won’t find a Windows laptop that offers this level of performance at this price, although comparing the M1 series processors against those from Intel and AMD isn’t exactly an apples-to-apples comparison. If you favor Mac, but haven’t upgraded to a new Apple laptop because of its price, this is the first pre-Black Friday computer deal you should consider.

The best laptop deals

Alienware Aurora R10 $1,397.99 (Was $1,572.45)

Alienware

Let’s face it, most desktop computers aren’t very interesting; Alienware’a Aurora R10, however, is an exception. The gaming desktop features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SDD, and an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT with 8GB of dedicated video memory. The machine should be able to play cutting-edge games at medium to high settings, depending on your preferred resolution. Older games and indie titles should run at their highest settings without any issues on the R10. This desktop has a liquid cooling system, which is able to keep its core components cooler than fans (a cooler computer can keep its processor running at its maximum speed without throttling it to avoid overheating).

Beyond the specs, we like the desktop’s look. The sleek, oval shape of the front is visually appealing, as is the small and tasteful Alienware logo. The company wasn’t just interested in aesthetics, though, as the front of the machine has three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a microphone input, and a headphone jack, so you can plug in peripherals without reaching behind the computer. If you’re interested in getting a desktop for gaming, the Alienware Aurora R10 is a great choice, especially at its sale price.

The best desktop deals

Samsung Odyssey G7 $579.99 (Was $799.99)

Samsung

That new battlestation isn’t much good without a monitor, and the Samsung Odyssey G7 was designed with gamers and creators in mind. Of course, this 28-inch 4K screen would be just as helpful to office workers who need multiple spreadsheets and documents open at the same time. The large external display has a peak frame rate of 144Hz with a response time of only 1 millisecond. It also supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies, so it can keep up with the latest games at their top speed without suffering from blurriness or screen tearing.

Samsung equipped this display with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port, and a headphone jack. This port selection will allow you to connect multiple devices (like a gaming PC and two consoles) at once. The USB-A ports are especially helpful, as they’ll allow you to use the display as a hub for other accessories. You’re going to be staring at this display for several hours per day, so it’s important that you can adjust the G7’s height and angle, so you can find the perfect spot to avoid neck strain. Whether you’re looking to complete your desktop gaming setup, or want a premium monitor for your day job, don’t skip this deal on the Samsung G7.

The best monitor deals

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

