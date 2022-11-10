ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
natureworldnews.com

Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Portions of U.S. Could Expect Mountain Snow and Heavy Rain Starting Early Next Week

As some parts of the U.S suffer from unseasonably warm temperatures, the latest forecast said that portions of the Western U.S could expect heavy rain and mountain snow until early in early next week. The colder air and potent storms could cause to unleash rain and mountain snow. Residents enjoying...
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE
Tracey Folly

Tragic accident leaves grown man terrified during thunderstorms

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Can you imagine watching someone get struck by lightning just feet from where you are standing, indoors? That's what happened to my uncle. It's no wonder he developed a fear of thunderstorms.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Amounts of Water Spill Out of Dam After Torrential Rains

One of the largest dams in Australia will spill massive amounts of water in the next few days. Officials warn of overflowing rivers and damp soil across the area. The monsoon-like rains will potentially cause devastation across the country throughout the winter season. On Monday night, the NSW State Emergency...

