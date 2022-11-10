Read full article on original website
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
Nicole brings strong winds, heavy rain to Florida’s east coast
Nicole slammed into Florida’s east coast as a category one hurricane, bringing 75 mile per hour winds and heavy rain before being downgraded to a tropical storm. NBC News’ Jay Gray breaks down what conditions are like along the coast and what kind of damage is expected from the storm.Nov. 10, 2022.
natureworldnews.com
Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
natureworldnews.com
Portions of U.S. Could Expect Mountain Snow and Heavy Rain Starting Early Next Week
As some parts of the U.S suffer from unseasonably warm temperatures, the latest forecast said that portions of the Western U.S could expect heavy rain and mountain snow until early in early next week. The colder air and potent storms could cause to unleash rain and mountain snow. Residents enjoying...
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Lingers Throughout South Carolina and Virginia as Nicole's Remnants bring Soaking Rain, Possible Tornadoes
As Hurricane Nicole's remnants continue to linger along the East Coast, South Carolina and Virginia are experiencing severe weather with drenching rain and potential tornadoes. Nicole, a tropical depression that is now weakening as it moves up the East Coast, will combine with a cold front on Friday to bring...
Tragic accident leaves grown man terrified during thunderstorms
natureworldnews.com
Nicole Could Unload Heavy Rainfall in Northeast This Week, Causing Flash Flood Risks and Severe Thunderstorms
Hurricane Nicole could unleash heavy rains in portions of the Northeast this week that could cause flash floods. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the hurricane's developments. The National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Nicole could make landfall near the East Coast of Florida. The report added...
natureworldnews.com
Wind and Rain Warnings Have Been Issued as Storm Claudio Lingers in UK, With the First Snowfall Expected Next Week
Three yellow weather warnings are in effect today, with rain and wind expected to continue as Storm Claudio batters parts of the United Kingdom. The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain to the country on Tuesday, and the Met Office predicts more of the same. A yellow rain...
WATCH: Massive Amounts of Water Spill Out of Dam After Torrential Rains
One of the largest dams in Australia will spill massive amounts of water in the next few days. Officials warn of overflowing rivers and damp soil across the area. The monsoon-like rains will potentially cause devastation across the country throughout the winter season. On Monday night, the NSW State Emergency...
