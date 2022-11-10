ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Why Moody should be Warriors player to watch vs. Spurs

SACRAMENTO -- For the third time this season, the Warriors will conclude a set of back-to-back games with Monday night's home contest against the San Antonio Spurs. They're still searching for their first win. That's true for the first night of a back-to-back, and the second. So far, the 5-8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Steph explains how he flips 'aggressive' switch late in games

Winning is all about execution. But it’s a mindset, too. It’s one that Steph Curry has mastered in his 14th NBA season, and he only continues to impress. Because even though Dub Nation already knows Curry as the king of clutch, his fourth-quarter effort this season has been off the chart, pulling the Warriors out of some sticky situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face

Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

3 observations after heroic Embiid scores career-high 59, hauls Sixers to win

Joel Embiid absolutely hauled the Sixers to victory Sunday night. Essentially, everything good for the Sixers came from Embiid in their 105-98 win over the Jazz. He turned in an astounding performance, posting a career-high 59 points along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. That's what the Sixers...
UTAH STATE
NBC Sports

Huerter drops perfectly catchy nickname for red-hot Kings

When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings' new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority. It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch

It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games. The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fastbreak points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense steps up in win vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — After a rough start on both sides of the ball, the 49ers got rolling in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers completed the sweep of their three games against teams stationed in Southern California with a 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports

Rumor: 76ers will continue to ask Nets about Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant quickly grows frustrated with the off-the-court focus of NBA coverage, but once again he finds himself in the middle of it (and not of his own doing this time around). Two things are true: 1) Jacque Vaughn has gotten the Nets to play better defense and, with that,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Struggling Klay vows to take heat off Steph, Warriors

Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does, the floodgates will open.”. Until...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles draw to within 23-21 on DeVonta Smith’s touchdown

The Eagles hadn’t scored since the first quarter as the Commanders outscored them 16-0. Washington led 23-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Philadelphia has turned it back into a one-score game. The Eagles scored six seconds into the fourth quarter on an 11-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Embiid has golden touch, trash-talking tongue in all-time great performance

Joel Embiid’s touch was golden Sunday night. And so was his trash-talking tongue. With the Sixers holding a five-point lead over the Jazz at Wells Fargo Center and 20.5 seconds remaining, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen stepped to the foul line. Embiid already had a career-high 57 points (he’d later add two more free throws), plus a career high-tying seven blocks and eight assists. He trusted his gut, even if it didn’t entirely align with the truth.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Watch: Sixers crowd reacts to Cowboys losing in OT

It feels like you never know you're witnessing a legacy game until it's nearly over. You could script up as many crazy, out-of-the-box scenarios your mind will allow you to, but even when that moment actually arrives, you're still in disbelief. That's exactly what it felt like Sunday night at...
NBC Sports

Commanders' third-down offense was magnificent vs. the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — It's entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you're done reading this sentence. Washington's offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night's matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

