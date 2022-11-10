Read full article on original website
Indiana Republican sworn in to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski
Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) was sworn into office on Monday to replace the late-Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in the House after she died in a car accident over the summer. Yakym, a businessman, bested Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry to serve out the remainder of Walorski’s term in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district. The victory also secured him the opportunity to serve his own term representing the district starting in January.
Giuliani Won't Be Charged In Ukraine Lobbying Investigation, Government Says
The decision came after prosecutors reviewed evidence gathered during raids last year at Giuliani’s home and law office.
Action News Jax
Nikki Fried asking for an investigation into allegations made by former President Trump
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking for an investigation into former President Donald Trump. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The letter, which can be viewed in its entirety below, is asking for an...
