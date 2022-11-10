Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) was sworn into office on Monday to replace the late-Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in the House after she died in a car accident over the summer. Yakym, a businessman, bested Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry to serve out the remainder of Walorski’s term in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district. The victory also secured him the opportunity to serve his own term representing the district starting in January.

