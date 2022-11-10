ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants

After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards

On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
Yardbarker

Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients

Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker

Phillies targeting SS Xander Bogaerts in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
