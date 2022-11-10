Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Don't miss the American Legion Veterans Day Parade on November 11 in Yuma.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. in the morning.

This year's parade has 70 entries including seven local bands.

The parade starts on 17th street before heading south on 4th Avenue and ending at American Legion Post 19.

That's on 25th street and Virginia Drive.

You can also stick around for the BBQ at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is just $8.

