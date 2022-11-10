ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onolicious Hawaii closing Oakley Kitchen location, moving Downtown

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
A Hawaiian barbecue restaurant is moving Downtown.

Onolicious Hawaii will close its Oakley Kitchen location and move into a new space near Court Street plaza next year.

Restaurant owners signed a lease with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. to move into 1005 Walnut St., across from Kroger On-the-Rhine, a press release said. The building is owned by Talbert House, according to county auditor records.

Onolicious serves authentic Hawaiian cuisine with a focus on organic and locally-sourced ingredients. Its stall inside Oakley Kitchen opened last year. The new location's menu will feature items like plate lunches, pokè, loco Moco, pupus and desserts.

What's new Downtown this year?A whole lot of restaurants, bars and retail

Dining:Restaurants that opened or closed in October

“Hawaiian food got to where it is today through a beautiful evolution where all these different cultural influences came together over many years. It's always been changing,” chef and co-owner Vincente Benedett said in a statement. “We can’t wait to expand our menu and really have a chance to bring more of our great Hawaiian culture and cuisine to Cincinnati."

Benedett told The Enquirer the Oakley Onolicious location will likely close around March 2023. The new downtown location is expected to open in early summer.

