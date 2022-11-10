Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 22:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne .Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa overnight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with this being the first widespread snowfall of the season. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Much of central and south central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright .Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa overnight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with this being the first widespread snowfall of the season. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
