Cherokee Nation to open $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Cherokee Nation will open its historic Durbin Feeling Language Center at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation says this center will house all the tribe's language programs under one roof for the first time in history. Located on Highway 62...
BAPS band places third in Grand National Championships in Indiana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools' band The Pride competed in the Bands Of America Grand National Championships this weekend. The school announced it placed third at the competition in Indiana with a score of 96.05. The band won its Super Regionals competition in St. Louis and...
Tulsa to welcome 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships to BOK, Cox Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's BOK Center along with Cox Business Center announced they will welcome over 1,600 of the nation's top acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline, and tumbling gymnasts. Hundreds of coaches, judges, and support staff will join the gymnasts from June 20 through 24 for the 2023 USA Gymnastics...
State Rep. meets with family of mass shooting victim, talks gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday, Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano met with the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was tragically killed during the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital last June. Provenzano represents District 79, which includes Tulsa and Broken Arrow. She said listening to the family's story...
Crews to continue excavation process to the west, four sets of remains exhumed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews continued hand excavation today at Oaklawn Cemetery on one of the graves in the western block. Since October 26, 26 burials have been found and four sets of remains, one of which was found with a gunshot wound, have been exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.
Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
Tulsa County burn ban lifted
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have allowed the Tulsa County burn ban to expire. Officials will continue to monitor conditions and reinstate the ban if necessary. Tulsa County received 100% of its expected rainfall the past month and although it is still experiencing drought, the fire...
Stillwater Regional Airport celebrates more space on American Airline flights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Stillwater and Stillwater Regional Airport announced American Airlines will be replacing the aircraft used at the airport with a larger plane, offering more room for passengers. The 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft replaces the 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 that previously carried passengers to and...
Tulsa Zoo's flamingos back after bird flu precautions; flock welcomes three chicks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming back it's flamingos to their habitat after being moved behind the scenes earlier this year to keep the birds healthy from the Avian Influenza. The zoo brought in more than 40 cubic yards of dirt to create a new private...
Frankoma Pottery Company announces opening day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Frankoma Pottery Company has announced the opening day for it's first ever retail store in Glenpool. The new business sits at U.S. Highway 75 and 171st Street in Glenpool, and will allow an expansion of operations and development of new products. The grand opening...
Tulsans honor, remember veterans in "Welcome Home" 5K
TULSA, Okla. — Though Veterans Day was Friday, Tulsans are spending the whole weekend honoring those who've served. On Saturday, dozens gathered in Mohawk Park for a morning filled with patriotism and gratitude. "It's something that we all should want to take time out of our day to say,...
Fire hydrant work begins in midtown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire hydrant on Peoria will be replaced overnight, according to the City of Tulsa. Water Distribution personnel are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Work to replaced the hydrant will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and...
Remains with gunshot wound discovered during Tulsa Race Massacre grave excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As excavation and lab analysis work continued Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound, according to the City of Tulsa. The City of Tulsa is...
Tulsa turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is turning blue for Diabetes Awareness Month. The Guthrie Green's Sunday concert series is wrapping up with an event ahead of Monday's World Diabetes Day. There were booths with information on diabetes and a blood drive along with live music. As the sun went...
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
GoFundMe created for TFD captain unexpectedly killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and community mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. According to the GoFundMe, Rutledge was a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach, pastor, and...
Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
New storm water pipes to be installed in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work will begin Monday in west Tulsa on the installation of two new storm water pipes. South 57th West Avenue will be closed between West 23rd Street and West 25th Street during construction. Traffic will be diverted to Sout h59th West Avenue during the closure.
