TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews continued hand excavation today at Oaklawn Cemetery on one of the graves in the western block. Since October 26, 26 burials have been found and four sets of remains, one of which was found with a gunshot wound, have been exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO