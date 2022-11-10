ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday.

Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when it flipped.

We are working to learn more, including if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

