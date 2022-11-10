Public officials and veterans, including Assistant City Manger Jamie Earl, left, City Manager Adam Pirrie, council member Corey Calaycay, council member Jennifer Stark, Rudy Recinos, Ira Kwatcher, and Dave Mushinskie salute the American flag during a Veteran’s Day observance Friday at Memorial Park. Key note speaker Recinos shared his personal story of immigrating to the United States and realizing his dream to serve in the military. During a deployment to Afghanistan he was severely injured by a roadside bomb that took the lives of several of his fellow soldiers. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO