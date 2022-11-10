ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?

It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings

Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp

Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana

Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Hello, Montana – Billings Food Bank

Sheryle Shandy with the Billings Food Bank talks about its impact on the community. The food bank started collecting 20,000 pounds of food and expanded to 27 million pounds. The Billings Food Bank has plenty of volunteer opportunities available and can be found here.
Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday

Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday

The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

