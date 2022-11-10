Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Did You Know This Great American Icon Spent 2 Months in Billings?
It's always an awesome sight to see famous people in the Magic City. Back in the day, Billings was a big hot spot for celebrities, especially Country music artists. But, for my money, some of the most influential famous people in America are authors; they have the ability to influence and transport people to new worlds. And one of the most influential authors in American history spent some time, albeit not for a great reason, in Billings back in the 1930s. You've probably heard of him.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
What Happened? A Trip to Rimrock Mall in Billings Was Depressing
Today, the big boss of Townsquare Media Billings and I decided to go shopping. For what? Well, our newest station, Mix 97.1, is hosting their "Epic Mixer" tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) and the theme is 90's & 2K. So... of course he needs to come to the event dressed up.
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
yourbigsky.com
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp
Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
No Snow, But Bitter Cold To Stay Over the Weekend in Billings
I've got some mixed feelings about this year's first major snow, most of those are feelings of disappointment in the skill of other drivers. However, it seems that for the weekend, we are done with the snow. But that doesn't mean the cold is leaving, far from it actually. Don't put your winter coat away.
Craving Heat? These are the Spiciest Restaurants in Billings
We got our first taste of winter this week in the Billings area and I'm trying hard not to be a complainer. Yes, I know we get winter in Big Sky Country. I've lived in Montana most of my life, so it's nothing new. It also doesn't mean I have to enjoy winter, or "move if you don't like it!"
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
yourbigsky.com
Kudos to City of Billings for plowing and sanding quickly during storm
Billings has spent the latter part of the week getting around in a whopper of a snowstorm and streets are now piled up in the middle with feet of plowed snow. Another storm rolled in Friday night and is keeping things very cold and driving conditions treacherous. The BPD Issued...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of snow and even colder this week
A couple of rounds of snow this week will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Wind near the mountains by next weekend only warm us slightly and could blow around snow on the ground.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Billings Food Bank
Sheryle Shandy with the Billings Food Bank talks about its impact on the community. The food bank started collecting 20,000 pounds of food and expanded to 27 million pounds. The Billings Food Bank has plenty of volunteer opportunities available and can be found here.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder than the norm with snow showers today
Snow showers today as the area stays colder than average for this time of year. More snow is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with another cool down coming.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday
Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
yourbigsky.com
Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday
The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0