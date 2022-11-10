Read full article on original website
Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years for shooting his wife, firing at police officers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest in the shooting of his wife and for shooting at police officers. Julian Valenzuela, 34, of Las Cruces was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. […]
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
cbs4local.com
Police search for shooter who fired on family in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for a man who opened fire on a family in West El Paso. The shooting happened at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday, November 5th around 7 p.m. According to police the family were driving on Mesa when their...
cbs4local.com
Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
cbs4local.com
Walmart shooting suspect defense team accuses El Paso DA of neglecting subpoenas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lawyers of the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, accused the El Paso District Attorney and others in her office of "outrageous conduct" in a new filing in the case. Crusius' lawyers asked Judge Sam Medrano to continue with the next scheduled...
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
KVIA
22-year-old El Paso man dies after being ejected from car in downtown exit crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A man who was ejected from his car after exiting I-10 west Monday had died from his injuries, according to El Paso police. According to investigators, Fernie Anthony Favela, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say he was speeding when he exited, overcorrected his steering on a curb, then lost control of his vehicle.
riviera-maya-news.com
Island officers responding to reports of shots fired locate two injured inside Isla Mujeres restaurant
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Two men that were shot inside an Isla Mujeres restaurant were transferred to hospital. The shooting happened inside an island restaurant Thursday night. Information about the shooting did not surface until late Friday. Early information says two men were shot while inside a restaurant located...
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
